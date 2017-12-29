How are you supposed to read this movie poster? A lot of movie posters use this super-condensed typeface. I guess they need to get a lot of people’s names in without using much space. But I don’t think the designers really expect you to read the names. On AM radio stations, where there are lots of obnoxious car ads, it’s next to impossible to understand the announcer as he reads all the fine print — you know —loan terms, rates, etc. I’d guess they pack about 20 seconds of normal talk into about six seconds. Crazy!
One thought on “Words not meant to be read or understood”
Experience the same “speed talk” while attempting to grab the weather specifics on the Weather Channel. Think all meteorologists must have to pass a speed talking course. Annoying!