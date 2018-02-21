The world’s longest RV? We think so!

We’ll take a wild guess and say this is the longest RV ever made. If you know differently, please tell us, and send a photo, too.

At first glance, we concluded a few things about this RV.

•It will not do well on tight turns.

•It will fit in perhaps one percent of back-in campsites, and maybe two percent of pull-through sites.

•It will not fit in 98% of American’s driveways.

•It will get stuck in 77% of all dips in the road. We mean. . . wow! Check out that overhang!

Okay, reality check: Looking closer, we are probably wrong about all that because the RV apparently retracts while not on the road. So never mind what we said above. Actually, what we do know, according to what may or may not be reliable sources, is the RV was designed by a Frenchman in 1934 to accommodate an entire family.

All that said, what we believe is most certainly true is that the RV never made it into production. No surprise there.