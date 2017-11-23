Comments for Is it worth it to inflate tires with nitrogen?
Sorry, Glenn, but all gases fallow the gas law, PV=NRT, where P, pressure is directly proportional to T, temperature with a constant V, volume. And don’t forget, air is 80% nitrogen and about 20% oxygen.
I disagree. The reason we use nitrogen for leak checking refrigeration lines is that it will not change pressure with temperature change. If I leave a line pressurized to 400 lbs on a warm afternoon and come back on a cool morning and it is still at 400 lbs I know I have a sealed and leak free system. May have a 30 to 40 degree drop in temperature overnight but no change in pressure.
Good discussion, Roger. As I said in reply to Glen on the temperature/pressure relationship, air is 80% nitrogen and only about 20% oxygen ( a couple of other gases like CO2, Ar, etc). So as you say, given the permeablilty difference and only 20% oxygen, there is not much gain with pure nitrogen. But also as you say it can’t hurt and its not my (or your) money.
Glenn, sorry but all gasses follow Boyle’s Law and their pressure in a constant volume system will increase or decrease as the temperature increases or decreases. However, there can be big volume changes as a gas condenses to a liquid state around its vapor pressure point. That’s how refrigeration works, but there’s no pressure change from this phase change. The liquid/gas phase change is the result of the pressure change, not the other way around. I took classes on this back in college for engineering: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boyle%27s_law
The reason I use nitrogen has nothing to do with permeation. Nitrogen is an inert gas. This means that there is no change in pressure with temperature increase or decrease. What I inflate a tire to is what it stays at. As a hvac mechanic I have small tanks of nitrogen handy at all times. A regulator and tire chuck and I’m good to go. Nitrogen is cheap and handy.