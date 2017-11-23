You are here
Home > RV News, Newsletters & Opinion > Editorials & Opinion > Articles > Roger Marble > Is it worth it to inflate tires with nitrogen?

Comments for Is it worth it to inflate tires with nitrogen?

  • The reason I use nitrogen has nothing to do with permeation. Nitrogen is an inert gas. This means that there is no change in pressure with temperature increase or decrease. What I inflate a tire to is what it stays at. As a hvac mechanic I have small tanks of nitrogen handy at all times. A regulator and tire chuck and I’m good to go. Nitrogen is cheap and handy.

    Reply

    • Sorry, Glenn, but all gases fallow the gas law, PV=NRT, where P, pressure is directly proportional to T, temperature with a constant V, volume. And don’t forget, air is 80% nitrogen and about 20% oxygen.

      Reply

      • I disagree. The reason we use nitrogen for leak checking refrigeration lines is that it will not change pressure with temperature change. If I leave a line pressurized to 400 lbs on a warm afternoon and come back on a cool morning and it is still at 400 lbs I know I have a sealed and leak free system. May have a 30 to 40 degree drop in temperature overnight but no change in pressure.

        Reply

  • Good discussion, Roger. As I said in reply to Glen on the temperature/pressure relationship, air is 80% nitrogen and only about 20% oxygen ( a couple of other gases like CO2, Ar, etc). So as you say, given the permeablilty difference and only 20% oxygen, there is not much gain with pure nitrogen. But also as you say it can’t hurt and its not my (or your) money.

    Reply

  • Glenn, sorry but all gasses follow Boyle’s Law and their pressure in a constant volume system will increase or decrease as the temperature increases or decreases. However, there can be big volume changes as a gas condenses to a liquid state around its vapor pressure point. That’s how refrigeration works, but there’s no pressure change from this phase change. The liquid/gas phase change is the result of the pressure change, not the other way around. I took classes on this back in college for engineering: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boyle%27s_law

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2017