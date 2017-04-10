You are here
Home > RV News, Newsletters & Opinion > Editorials & Opinion > Articles > Chuck Woodbury > Would you dare drink the water at these RV parks?

Comments for Would you dare drink the water at these RV parks?

  • The ID of the Utah KOA should be included. I don’t want to stay there. Why launch this complaint without a specific location.

    Reply

  • We visited many very nice campgrounds which had the faucet connection almost that close to the sewer hookup. We never ever drank the water at any campground. I did cook with it, but the rest we used bottled water. You just never know what the quality of water is at any given location, even when the setup is fine.

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2016