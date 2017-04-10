Comments for Would you dare drink the water at these RV parks?
We visited many very nice campgrounds which had the faucet connection almost that close to the sewer hookup. We never ever drank the water at any campground. I did cook with it, but the rest we used bottled water. You just never know what the quality of water is at any given location, even when the setup is fine.
The ID of the Utah KOA should be included. I don’t want to stay there. Why launch this complaint without a specific location.