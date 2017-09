As I said in my essay, our Saturday edition of RV Travel is getting too long. We believe we cannot let it get any longer without overwhelming you.

The problem is that we have much more information to share that we can’t present in one issue a week. We wonder if adding an additional mid-week edition of the RV Travel newsletter is a good solution. What do you think?

Would you please respond to the survey below? It will help us decide how to proceed.

Thanks.

Chuck