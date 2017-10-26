Would you pay $70 to enter a National Park?

The National Park Service is proposing to raise entry fees to $70 in some of America’s most popular National Parks. The increased fees, the park says, would help pay for badly needed infrastructure improvements such as roads, bridges, campgrounds, waterlines, bathrooms and other visitor services.

The new fees would apply to private vehicles in peak season, jumping from current rates of $25 to $30. The cost of an annual pass would remain at $80.

Parks where $70 would be charged would be: Acadia, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Denali, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Olympic, Sequoia and Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, Zion, Mount Rainier, Rocky Mountain, Shenandoah and Joshua Tree.

What do you think? If you did not have an annual pass, would you pay $70 to visit a National Park?

Click your response. The current tally will then instantly appear.