You are here
Home > Misc. and Resources > Reader Polls > Would you pay $70 to enter a National Park?

Comments for Would you pay $70 to enter a National Park?

  • In my experience I have found Most of the most popular NPs are visited by OUT of COUNTRY guest. It does make it hard for US visitors to get reservations.
    I do think this keeps the Parks Full.
    I would pay $70.00 for a LIFETIME PASS.

    Reply

  • If I were planning on more than one park I would buy the annual pass at $80. I would never pay $70 for any one park.

    Reply

  • If you’re over 62 you can get a lifetime senior pass for $80!! If I didn’t qualify for that I would buy the annual pass…….

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2017