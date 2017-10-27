Comments for Would you pay $70 to enter a National Park?
In my experience I have found Most of the most popular NPs are visited by OUT of COUNTRY guest. It does make it hard for US visitors to get reservations.
I do think this keeps the Parks Full.
I would pay $70.00 for a LIFETIME PASS.
If I were planning on more than one park I would buy the annual pass at $80. I would never pay $70 for any one park.
If you’re over 62 you can get a lifetime senior pass for $80!! If I didn’t qualify for that I would buy the annual pass…….
I will buy the annual pass for $80 and visit lots of parks some multiple times.