How much extra would you pay per day for dependable, unlimited high-speed internet at an RV park? Face it, most RV parks have lousy WiFi. If it does work, it’s usually slow, especially in the evening when some RVers hog bandwidth by streaming movies (bad RVers!).

Would you pay extra for dependable, fast internet? That’s today’s question. Please leave a comment.

The poll make a moment to load, so please standby.