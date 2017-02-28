Wow! Can you see yourself in this vintage trailer?







Is this pretty? Can you imagine the attention you’d get rolling in an RV park with this beauty?

This must be one the best vintage Spartan trailers out there. Meticulously restored from the ground up this trailer won a best in show award last year at the Palm Springs Modernism Vintage Trailer Show the premier Mid-Century show in the US.

And lucky for you, it could be yours for $95,000.

This is as desirable as it was the final year the Manors were made. Not only is it a time capsule but it was also upgraded with all the modern amenities to take on the road in comfort.

This dual axel trailer left the factory in 1955 at approximately 5,950 pounds. Modifications in this restored unit include holding tanks, air conditioning, an on-demand hot water system and much, much more.

To learn more visit the folks at Flyte Camp in Bend, Ore., who restored it.