Wrong safety chains prompt Highland Ridge trailer recall

Highland Ridge RV is recalling certain 2018 light travel trailers, models 312BHTS and 275RLS. The safety chains on these vehicles may be rated for a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 7,600 pounds; however, the trailer has a GVWR of 11,700 pounds.

The lower rated safety chains may fail if the trailer detaches from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Highland Ridge will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 7,600-pound chains with 11,700-pound chains, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 21, 2017. Owners may contact Highland Ridge customer service at 1-260-768-7771. Highland Ridge’s number for this recall is 9904364.