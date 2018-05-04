Xtend Outdoors offers custom RV skirting

Xtend Outdoors announced the launch of custom skirting for RVs. Made of heavy-duty vinyl, the RV skirting endures all kinds of weather elements, according to a press release. It can also withstand heavy winds and so RVers don’t have to worry about uprooting.

The RV skirting, which runs on all sides of the RV, also insulates the interior temperature, cutting down on costs for heating or cooling the RV while also keeping pipes from freezing.

Other features include:

• Allows for extra storage by utilizing uncovered space in the RV.

• The RV skirting comes in bags so that it can be easily transported.

• Installation of the RV skirting by Xtend Outdoors is performed right at the camping site.

To learn more or get a quote for your RV, visit the company website.

Information courtesy of RVBusiness.com.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd05-18; ##GRVA68

