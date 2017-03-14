You dirty rat! Do mice REALLY hate soap?





By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

We purchased a 2004 Gulf Stream B+ motorhome in 2010 from a private owner. We live in southwest Ohio in a rural area. Soon after we bought it, we learned that one thing that will keep mice out is none other than Irish Spring bar soap. We bought a multipack and dispersed them throughout the motorhome and have been rodent free since then!! It does a great job and the odor is pleasant, plus when you run out of soap you have a good supply!! Hope this information will help others. Thanks. —Jim and Donna

Dear Jim and Donna,

Thanks for the tip. I have worked on eliminating rodents from RVs for years and have personally debunked dryer sheets, sonar devices, predator urine crystals, and more. Frankly, I have had mice chew into Irish Spring boxes, and start chewing the bars, but that’s it. They never consume much more than that … could have been a sign!

Aside from this, a company called Mouse Free has developed a spray-on undercoating that is supposed to deter mice. Coaches with current infestations must first be completely rid of mice, otherwise the infestation will continue. It’s a pricey product, but if it works, it’s well worth the investment.

Follow this link to a “talking heads” video, where Chris chats up Jonathan Del Grande of Mouse Free as he describes his product.

Editor: Here’s a review by Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, on Mouse Free.

Here’s the Mouse Free website. Mouse free is available at RV dealerships and stores.