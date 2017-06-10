Comments for Young full-time RVers experiencing age bias in RV parks
I love the RV Shrink answer. I am sure that when contacted individually, most of the ‘over 55’ parks will allow you to stay. We love these park for the reasons sighted but have many under 55 friends that we know would fit in with the quieter, no kids crowd.
There is a club you might want to consider joining – Xscapers. This is for campers who are not part of the Escapess RV Club but are full timers and working. This club was started for people like you. So, if you join, you can flash your Xscpars RV Club car instead of AARP. Get more information at http://www.Xscapers.com. They also have a mail forwarding service and domicile information.