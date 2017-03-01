Your pooch travels in comfort with Doggy Backseat Platform

By Bob Difley
I don’t travel with nor currently possess a pet (dog, cat, or bird) but I have had all of them at one time in my life and realize their importance to many RVers as companions on their road-wandering travels. But I also know that your canine friends would rather be outside running than cooped up in a vehicle for long periods if they weren’t made comfortable.
So most pet owners that I know try to create a comfortable and safe (six states currently have laws that require all pets be restrained while traveling in a vehicle) environment for their pets when they travel. One RVer, Jim Holmes (no relation to Sherlock), went a step further and invented/created what he calls a Doggy Backseat Platform for his pooch – and it turned out so well that he is now selling them to other pet owners.
The platform comes in three sizes to accommodate almost any size tow/toad, the largest of which will support a 250-pound Goliath.
Features:
- Only 3 bolts needed to assemble
- platform locked in place
- Your dog can’t fall into foot well
- Dog can move around on platform
- Safety tether attaches to collar
- Only carpet against your backseat
- Strong, can carry large breeds or cargo
- Easy to install or remove
- Can use half of platform when additional storage is needed
- Uses 100% of available space
- Easy to store
- No side-to-side movement
- No rub marks or chafing
- Adds very little weight to your vehicle
Learn more or buy on the Doggy Backseat Platform website.
