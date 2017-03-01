Your pooch travels in comfort with Doggy Backseat Platform





By Bob Difley

I don’t travel with nor currently possess a pet (dog, cat, or bird) but I have had all of them at one time in my life and realize their importance to many RVers as companions on their road-wandering travels. But I also know that your canine friends would rather be outside running than cooped up in a vehicle for long periods if they weren’t made comfortable.

So most pet owners that I know try to create a comfortable and safe (six states currently have laws that require all pets be restrained while traveling in a vehicle) environment for their pets when they travel. One RVer, Jim Holmes (no relation to Sherlock), went a step further and invented/created what he calls a Doggy Backseat Platform for his pooch – and it turned out so well that he is now selling them to other pet owners.

The platform comes in three sizes to accommodate almost any size tow/toad, the largest of which will support a 250-pound Goliath.

Features:

Only 3 bolts needed to assemble

platform locked in place

Your dog can’t fall into foot well

Dog can move around on platform

Safety tether attaches to collar

Only carpet against your backseat

Strong, can carry large breeds or cargo

Easy to install or remove

Can use half of platform when additional storage is needed

Uses 100% of available space

Easy to store

No side-to-side movement

No rub marks or chafing

Adds very little weight to your vehicle

Learn more or buy on the Doggy Backseat Platform website.

