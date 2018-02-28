Zion National Park campground opens as “reservations only”

In another sign of our crowded times, Zion National Park’s South Campground will open tomorrow (March 1, 2018) as a reservations-only campground. The Utah park previously kept some spaces available as first-come, first-served. But even then, in the busy season, RVers and other campers were in line at 5 a.m. hoping for a campsite.

Zion is currently considering a policy where a reservation would be necessary to simply enter the park, limiting the number of visitors to avoid crowding, a problem in recent years.

Camping reservations can be made two weeks prior to arrival by going to www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. Reservations placed months ahead of arrival are recommended.

The campground is located a half-mile from the park’s south entrance, within walking distance to the visitor center, shuttles and nearby restaurants and shops in Springdale, Utah. There are 117 campsites, including three sites that are wheelchair accessible.

Individual campsites are $20 per night. Potable water and a dump station are on-site, but no electrical or sewer hook-ups. The maximum recommended RV height is 12 feet, 6 inches due to overhanging tree limbs. Check-in is any time after noon, and check-out is 11 a.m.

Visit nps.gov/zion for more detailed information on all of Zion National Park’s campgrounds and facilities.