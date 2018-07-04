RV Shows in the USA and Canada

RV shows present a rare opportunity to see many recreational vehicles without driving from RV dealer to RV dealer.
Most RV shows charge an admission, but for most RVers it’s a modest investment for the opportunity to see a wide range of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers and even pop up trailers in one place, often at special “show prices.”
Some of the bargains are real, others are simply prices an RV dealer would likely accept back at the dealership from an RV buyer with sharp negotiation skills.
Most RV shows are held January through March, then again September through November. Those held in the late spring and summer are typically part of large national and regional rallies.
Shows in the USA and Canada
The information below is accurate to the best of our knowledge.
Before attending an RV show, please check with the organizers to be sure the dates shown here are still correct. Some shows may have been canceled or their dates changed.
SHOW PROMOTERS:
Don’t see your show here? Then please send the details so we can list it. And if you want some extra visibility on this popular page, let us know and we’ll provide details. Email Emily (at) rvtravel.com .
Midwest RV Super Show
August 9-12
RV/MH Hall of Fame
Elkhart, IN
Memphis RV Show (Canceled)
August 10-12
Memphis Cook Convention Center
Memphis, TN
Hampton Roads RV Super Sale
August 17-19
Hampton Roads Convention Center
Hampton, VA
Beat the Heat RV & Boat Show Sale (Canceled)
August 17-18
TD Convention Center
Greenville, SC
America’s Largest RV Show
Pre-order tickets (avoid lines at the gate)
September 12-16
Giant Center
Hershey, PA
Seminar speakers include RVtravel.com’s Mike Sokol and Gary Bunzer
Website: LargestRVshow.com
Great American RV Show
September 13-15
Norris Penrose Events Center
Colorado Springs, CO
Portland Fall RV and Van Show
September 13-16
Portland Exposition Center
Portland, OR
Fall Maryland RV Show
September 13-16
Maryland State Fairgrounds
Timonium, MD
Georgia RV & Camper Show
September 14-16
Cobb Galleria Centre
Atlanta, GA
Indianapolis Fall Boat and RV Show
September 21-23
Indiana State Fairgrounds
Indianapolis, IN
Austin RV Supershow
September 28-30
Dell Diamond
Round Rock, TX
New York State RV Show
September 28-30
NY State Fairgrounds
Syracuse, NY
Detroit Fall Camper & RV Show
October 3-7
Suburban Collection Showplace
Novi, MI
Tacoma RV Show
October 4-7
Tacoma Dome
Tacoma, WA
California RV Show
October 5-14
Pomona Fairplex – Gate 9
Pomona, CA
2019 RV Shows
Columbus RV Show
January 4-6
Greater Columbus Convention Center
Columbus, OH
Knoxville RV Show
January 4-6
Sevierville Convention Center
Sevierville, TN
Memphis RV Show
January 4-6
Memphis Convention Center
Memphis, TN
South Carolina RV & Camping Show – Greenville
January 4-6
TD Convention Center
Greenville, SC
Wisconsin RV Show
January 4-6
Wisconsin Center District
Milwaukee, WI
Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show
January 9-12
Colorado Convention Center
Denver, CO
Gulf Coast RV Show – Mobile
January 11-13
Mobile Convention Center
Mobile, AL
Washington Camping RV Expo
January 11-13
Dulles Expo Center
Chantilly, VA
2019 Florida RV Supershow
January 16-20
Florida State Fairgrounds
Tampa FL
Mid America RV Show
January 17-20
Kansas City Convention Center – Bartle Hall
Kansas City, MO
Tacoma RV Show
January 17-20
Tacoma Dome
Tacoma, WA
2019 Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show
January 17-20
DeVos Place
Grand Rapids, MI
Greater Chicago RV Show
January 18-20
Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center
Schaumburg, IL
New Jersey RV & Camping Show – Edison
January 18-20
NJ Convention & Expo Center
Edison, NJ
Boston RV & Camping Show
January 18-21
Boston Convention Center
Boston, MA
Pittsburgh RV Show
January 19-27
David L Lawrence Convention Center
Pittsburgh PA
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow
January 23-27
Kentucky Exposition Center
Louisville, KY
Cincinnati-Dayton RV Show
January 24-27
Dayton Convention Center
Dayton, OH
Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show
January 31 – February 3
Allen County War Memorial
Fort Wayne, IN
Seattle RV Show
February 7-10
CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
Minneapolis/St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show
February 7-10
Minneapolis Convention Center
Minneapolis, MN
Salem Spring RV Show
February 7-10
Oregon State Fair & Expo Center
Salem, OR
Richmond Camping RV Expo
February 8-10
Richmond International Raceway
Richmond, VA
Utah Sportsman, Vacation & RV Show
February 14-17
Mountain America Expo Center
Sandy, UT
Atlantic City RV & Camping Show
February 15-17
Atlantic City Convention Center
Atlantic City, NJ
Chattanooga RV Show
February 15-17
Chattanooga Convention Center
Chattanooga, TN
Northeast RV Show
February 15-18
Rockland Community College Fieldhouse
Suffern, NY
2019 Dallas RV Supersale
February 21-24
Dallas Market Hall
Dallas TX
Harrisburg RV & Camping Show – Pennsylvania
February 21-24
PA Farm Show Complex & Event Center
Harrisburg, PA
Milwaukee RV Show
February 28 – March 3
Wisconsin Exposition Center
West Allis, WI
Central Illinois RV Show – Peoria
March 1-3
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Eugene Spring RV Show
March 1-3
Lane County Fairgrounds
Eugene, OR
Fredericksburg RV Show
March 1-3
Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center
Fredericksburg, VA
Rhode Island RV & Camping Show
March 1-3
Rhode Island Convention Center
Providence, RI
Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show
March 7-10
National Western Complex
Denver, CO
Central Wisconsin RV & Camping Show
March 8-10
Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo
Wausau, WI
Virginia RV Show – Hampton
March 8-10
Hampton Roads Convention Center
Hampton, VA
Springfield RV & Camping Show
March 22-24
BOS Convention Center
Springfield, IL
Evergreen RV Show
April 12-14
Evergreen State Fairgrounds
Monroe WA
Puyallup RV Show
May 2-5
Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup, WA
there is also a large rv show in Syracuse, ny every year but I see it’s not listed Mary
Hi, Mary. Are you talking about the Central New York RV Show, which was March 1-4 in Syracuse, NY? We did have that listed. Or is there another one you’re referring to? If so, please let us know and if it’s upcoming, we’ll add it to the list. Thanks! 😀 —Diane at RVtravel.com
Greetings, was wondering why there are no RV shows listed for southern Calif! The only one I see is in Sacramento, Ca. For sure there just has to be a ton more, anyone know of any!
Dave
davtel@dslextreme.com
There is one listed , the Calif RV Show in Pomona @ the Pomona Fairplex Oct 5 – 14. There is usually one in Dodger Stadium, Anaheim Stadium, and the LA Convention center, but I didn’t see those listed…..
Progressive just offered us discount tickets to a show but sadly it is out of state. We have one coming in Novi in February. I plan to go.
Please add:
Annual Acadiana RV, Sport, and Boat Show
April 13-15, 2018
Cajun Field • Lafayette, Louisiana
acadianarvcampingshow.com
Done. Thank you for letting us know, CajunRVer. We apologize for the unintentional oversight. —Diane at RVtravel.com
And Hershey is being advertised for Sept 13-17.
Thank you, B. It’s been added to our list. 😀 —Diane at RVtravel.com
The Maryland show is also the following weekend. Then there is Oaks PA. York Pa and Harrisburg if you are in the Phila area
WHEN IS YORK? I HAVE BEEN THERE BEFORE BUT NOT TO OAKS.
March 10-12. It’s been added to our list. Thanks for asking. —Diane at RVtravel.com
Thanks, AppyCamper. All but the York, PA, show were already included in our list. I’ve added the York show. Sometimes we don’t get notified of shows, or don’t run into them while we’re searching for shows to list, so appreciate hearing from our readers or show promoters in order to make our list as complete as possible. Appy Camping! 😉 —Diane at RVtravel.com
You forgot the Houston RV show in February.
Thank you, Tim. Sorry we missed it. We put in the shows we hear about or find when searching for them, but sometimes we might miss something — which is why we appreciate hearing from our readers in case we inadvertently miss a show. It’s been added. 😀 —Diane at RVtravel.com
Comments are closed.