RV Shows in the USA and Canada

RV shows present a rare opportunity to see many recreational vehicles without driving from RV dealer to RV dealer.

Most RV shows charge an admission, but for most RVers it’s a modest investment for the opportunity to see a wide range of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers and even pop up trailers in one place, often at special “show prices.”

Some of the bargains are real, others are simply prices an RV dealer would likely accept back at the dealership from an RV buyer with sharp negotiation skills.

Most RV shows are held January through March, then again September through November. Those held in the late spring and summer are typically part of large national and regional rallies.

Shows in the USA and Canada

The information below is accurate to the best of our knowledge.

Before attending an RV show, please check with the organizers to be sure the dates shown here are still correct. Some shows may have been canceled or their dates changed.

SHOW PROMOTERS:

Don’t see your show here? Then please send the details so we can list it. And if you want some extra visibility on this popular page, let us know and we’ll provide details. Email Emily (at) rvtravel.com .

2018 RV Shows

Midwest RV Super Show

August 9-12

RV/MH Hall of Fame

Elkhart, IN Memphis RV Show (Canceled)

August 10-12

Memphis Cook Convention Center

Memphis, TN Hampton Roads RV Super Sale

August 17-19

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Hampton, VA Beat the Heat RV & Boat Show Sale (Canceled)

August 17-18

TD Convention Center

Greenville, SC America’s Largest RV Show

Pre-order tickets (avoid lines at the gate)

September 12-16

Giant Center

Hershey, PA

Seminar speakers include RVtravel.com’s Mike Sokol and Gary Bunzer

Website: LargestRVshow.com Great American RV Show

September 13-15

Norris Penrose Events Center

Colorado Springs, CO Portland Fall RV and Van Show

September 13-16

Portland Exposition Center

Portland, OR Fall Maryland RV Show

September 13-16

Maryland State Fairgrounds

Timonium, MD Georgia RV & Camper Show

September 14-16

Cobb Galleria Centre

Atlanta, GA Indianapolis Fall Boat and RV Show

September 21-23

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Indianapolis, IN Austin RV Supershow

September 28-30

Dell Diamond

Round Rock, TX

New York State RV Show

September 28-30

NY State Fairgrounds

Syracuse, NY

Detroit Fall Camper & RV Show

October 3-7

Suburban Collection Showplace

Novi, MI

Tacoma RV Show

October 4-7

Tacoma Dome

Tacoma, WA

California RV Show

October 5-14

Pomona Fairplex – Gate 9

Pomona, CA 2019 RV Shows Columbus RV Show

January 4-6

Greater Columbus Convention Center

Columbus, OH Knoxville RV Show

January 4-6

Sevierville Convention Center

Sevierville, TN Memphis RV Show

January 4-6

Memphis Convention Center

Memphis, TN South Carolina RV & Camping Show – Greenville

January 4-6

TD Convention Center

Greenville, SC Wisconsin RV Show

January 4-6

Wisconsin Center District

Milwaukee, WI Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show

January 9-12

Colorado Convention Center

Denver, CO Gulf Coast RV Show – Mobile

January 11-13

Mobile Convention Center

Mobile, AL Washington Camping RV Expo

January 11-13

Dulles Expo Center

Chantilly, VA 2019 Florida RV Supershow

January 16-20

Florida State Fairgrounds

Tampa FL Mid America RV Show

January 17-20

Kansas City Convention Center – Bartle Hall

Kansas City, MO Tacoma RV Show

January 17-20

Tacoma Dome

Tacoma, WA 2019 Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

January 17-20

DeVos Place

Grand Rapids, MI Greater Chicago RV Show

January 18-20

Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center

Schaumburg, IL New Jersey RV & Camping Show – Edison

January 18-20

NJ Convention & Expo Center

Edison, NJ Boston RV & Camping Show

January 18-21

Boston Convention Center

Boston, MA Pittsburgh RV Show

January 19-27

David L Lawrence Convention Center

Pittsburgh PA Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow

January 23-27

Kentucky Exposition Center

Louisville, KY Cincinnati-Dayton RV Show

January 24-27

Dayton Convention Center

Dayton, OH Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show

January 31 – February 3

Allen County War Memorial

Fort Wayne, IN Seattle RV Show

February 7-10

CenturyLink Field Event Center

Seattle, WA

Minneapolis/St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show

February 7-10

Minneapolis Convention Center

Minneapolis, MN Salem Spring RV Show

February 7-10

Oregon State Fair & Expo Center

Salem, OR Richmond Camping RV Expo

February 8-10

Richmond International Raceway

Richmond, VA Utah Sportsman, Vacation & RV Show

February 14-17

Mountain America Expo Center

Sandy, UT Atlantic City RV & Camping Show

February 15-17

Atlantic City Convention Center

Atlantic City, NJ Chattanooga RV Show

February 15-17

Chattanooga Convention Center

Chattanooga, TN Northeast RV Show

February 15-18

Rockland Community College Fieldhouse

Suffern, NY 2019 Dallas RV Supersale

February 21-24

Dallas Market Hall

Dallas TX Harrisburg RV & Camping Show – Pennsylvania

February 21-24

PA Farm Show Complex & Event Center

Harrisburg, PA Milwaukee RV Show

February 28 – March 3

Wisconsin Exposition Center

West Allis, WI Central Illinois RV Show – Peoria

March 1-3

Peoria Civic Center

Peoria, IL Eugene Spring RV Show

March 1-3

Lane County Fairgrounds

Eugene, OR Fredericksburg RV Show

March 1-3

Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center

Fredericksburg, VA Rhode Island RV & Camping Show

March 1-3

Rhode Island Convention Center

Providence, RI Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show

March 7-10

National Western Complex

Denver, CO Central Wisconsin RV & Camping Show

March 8-10

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo

Wausau, WI Virginia RV Show – Hampton

March 8-10

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Hampton, VA Springfield RV & Camping Show

March 22-24

BOS Convention Center

Springfield, IL Evergreen RV Show

April 12-14

Evergreen State Fairgrounds

Monroe WA Puyallup RV Show

May 2-5

Washington State Fair Events Center

Puyallup, WA