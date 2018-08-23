2018 RV Electrical Safety Seminars update

Dear Mike,

We want to thank you again for the electrical safety seminars you presented at our 2018 [Holiday Rambler Recreational Vehicle Club] rally. They were a major highlight of the rally, and they focused on subjects too frequently ignored. We had many compliments on their inclusion, and on the professional, entertaining way in which you presented the material. Please count it as a job well done.

Sincerely,

CD Flowers, HRRVC NC State Manager

Steve Shields, HRRVC NC Asst. State Manager

Dear CD and Steve,

You’re very welcome, and I was glad to be of help at the Holiday Rambler rally in Winston-Salem, NC. … —Mike

• • •



Earlier that same week I also presented electrical safety seminars at the Forest River Owners Group (FROG) in Goshen, IN. For any of you who own Holiday Rambler or Forest River RVs, these both seem like great organizations to belong to.

I have two more groups of presentations in 2018, doing 5 days of seminars at the Hershey RV Show, and a pair of seminars in Goshen for the Thor Diesel Pusher Rally. See below for details. I’ve been getting lots of great questions from the attendees, and have been asked to present more seminars in the future for both their national rallies as well as technician training classes in 2019. But to make this happen I’m going to need some monetary support from the manufactures, not just my limited base of sponsors (Southwire/Surge Guard, SmartPlug and Xantrex).

While companies such as Surge Guard can provide partial sponsorship for the large shows such as Hershey, it’s difficult for them to get a factory rep or dealer to many of the smaller shows. It’s just not cost effective for them to fly someone out for maybe 50 to 100 attendees.

But that’s where you all come in. If you want me to present electrical safety seminars at your rally in 2019, now is the time to talk to your factory reps and tell them to contact me about seminar sponsorship. I don’t expect your owner groups themselves to provide funding, but the company who sold you your RVs should be offering my seminars as a way to support you, their customers. Have them email me at mike(at)rvtravel.com to begin discussion. But do it soon since most companies will be setting up their 2019 budgets right now, and will finalize them by the 4th quarter of 2018, which is only 2 months away.

Here’s what I have left to do in 2018. Hope to see you there…

Sept. 12–16, 2018, Hershey RV Show in Harrisburg, PA

Wed. – Sun., 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Champions Club. Combined seminars every day presenting Surge Protectors and Hot-Skin/Stray-Voltage testing. See the full show seminar list HERE.

Oct. 1–4, 2018, Thor Diesel Club Rally in Goshen, IN

Wed., Oct. 3, 2:15 to 3:15: Surge Protectors; and Thurs., Oct, 4, 11:15 to 12:15: Hot-Skin/Stray-Voltage. Open only to TDC members. Go HERE for more information or to join the Thor Diesel Club.

Each RV Electricity seminar will be 1 hour long, and I’ll be available after each seminar (in a separate room or area) to answer specific questions, photo ops, sponsor meetups, etc.

These RV Electricity Seminars are brought to you by the generous support from the following sponsors:

Southwire (makers of Surge Guard protectors and Non-Contact Voltage Testers)

SmartPlug (makers of heavy-duty shore power cord-sets and connectors)

Xantrex (makers of AC inverters and power systems)

And the voluntary contributions from the readers of RVtravel.com and RVelectricity.

See you soon, and let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

