2019 Chevy Silverado introduces new Advanced Trailering System

The 2019 Chevy Silverado will be available to tow your fifth-wheel trailer, but this year with a little hi-tech pizazz to make the process easier and safer, reports CNET. It’s called the Advanced Trailering System (ATS), a package that comes standard on some Silverado pickups and available as an option on others.

Chevy claims that a number of new features should make towing less of a pain. Hallelujah! For instance, ATS adds hitch-guidance with hitch-view to a built-in backup camera. This makes the typically arduous task of aligning your trailer hitch with the trailer easier thanks to dedicated guidelines in the reversing display.

Once you’re backed up into perfect alignment with your trailer, the last thing you want is to put your truck into park and have it roll so it’s just slightly out of alignment. Chevy has something for this too – it’s called Auto Parking Brake Assist and it turns on automatically when hitch-view is being used.

The ATS also includes trailer tire pressure monitoring, a system that will allow a driver to monitor trailer tire pressures from inside the cab; and what’s more, the driver will also be able to monitor trailer tire temperatures, which should help prevent heat-related blowouts.

To help in determining what you can tow, the Silverado will also display a new label on the door jam that is keyed to your VIN and will give you information on your specific vehicle’s gross vehicle weight rating, gross combined weight rating, gross axle weight rating, maximum payload, maximum tongue weight, and your vehicle’s curb weight.

The 2019 Silverado with Advanced Trailering System hits the streets later this year.