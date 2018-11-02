RV Electricity – 30-amp to 50-amp generator connections

Dear Mike,
Most generators, with the exception of really large units, 10kw or bigger, do not have a 50-amp plug. I currently have a 3000 Honda and am looking to upgrade to the 6000 … the 6000 has both a 30-amp/120-volt and a 30-amp/240-volt connection. Is it possible to wire the 50-amp plug to the 30-amp/240-volt outlet on the Honda 6000? And if so, is there any advantage to doing this?
I may be thinking crazy but it seems that the 50-amp plug on the RV has two hot legs and the 30-amp/240-volt outlet on the generator has two hot legs, and other than the reduced amperage the direct connect should work? What is the right way to hook my 50-amp shore power cord to the generator? —Bob Tavenner
Dear Bob,
Camco already makes that exact product. It has a male, twist-lock, 30-amp 120/240-volt plug on the generator side, and a female, 120/240-volt, 50-amp, NEMA 14-50 outlet on the camper side.
Let’s play safe out there (especially around electricity)….
