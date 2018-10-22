A Taliaferro County, Georgia, deputy pulled over a couple driving a motorhome and found 300 pounds of marijuana in a secret compartment under the floor. The two people were arrested during the traffic stop on I-20, reports WRDW.
Taliaferro County Sheriff Marc Richard says the motorhome was coming from California, on its way to Charleston, South Carolina, when on I-20 eastbound the motorhome began to drift into the emergency lane.
The sheriff’s deputy told the driver to pull over and he searched the motorhome and found a small amount of marijuana. The deputy noticed something odd about the floor. A further search revealed a secret compartment filled with 300 pounds of packed marijuana.
The driver was 52-year-old Seth Fennell and the passenger was 23-year-old Caitlyn Reaux. Both are in Wilkes County Jail where their charges are pending. Their motorhome was seized.
Sheriff Richards says the criminal cases and seizure of the motorhome will be forwarded to the District Attorney.
One Thought to “300 pounds of pot found in motorhome after traffic stop”
Cannabis prohibition is a ridiculous waste of police, court and taxpayer resources. Cannabis prohibition enforcement is mostly just cops looking for low-hanging fruit and soft targets while major crimes like murder, rape and assault go unsolved. Data from the Center for Disease Control proves that cannabis is much safer than alcoholic beverages and tobacco products which are completely legal. Based on that fact alone cannabis should be completely legal. Cannabis prohibition wrongfully persecutes and criminalizes cannabis consumers for selecting a recreational substance that is MUCH safer than booze or cigarettes!
In the USA 9 states have fully legalized recreational cannabis including: Washington, Maine, California, Vermont, Massachusetts, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon, Alaska plus Washington DC. Canada, Uruguay, Jamaica all completely legal for recreational cannabis!
31 states and counting have legalized “medical” cannabis!
Celebrate democracy at work with FREE states ending government corruption! Citizens demanding the return of their rights and their freedom!
The Madness is over, Legalize Recreational Cannabis Nationwide!