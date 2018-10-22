300 pounds of pot found in motorhome after traffic stop

A Taliaferro County, Georgia, deputy pulled over a couple driving a motorhome and found 300 pounds of marijuana in a secret compartment under the floor. The two people were arrested during the traffic stop on I-20, reports WRDW.

Taliaferro County Sheriff Marc Richard says the motorhome was coming from California, on its way to Charleston, South Carolina, when on I-20 eastbound the motorhome began to drift into the emergency lane.

The sheriff’s deputy told the driver to pull over and he searched the motorhome and found a small amount of marijuana. The deputy noticed something odd about the floor. A further search revealed a secret compartment filled with 300 pounds of packed marijuana.

The driver was 52-year-old Seth Fennell and the passenger was 23-year-old Caitlyn Reaux. Both are in Wilkes County Jail where their charges are pending. Their motorhome was seized.

Sheriff Richards says the criminal cases and seizure of the motorhome will be forwarded to the District Attorney.