Forest River recalls trailers for possible brake failure

Forest River is recalling more than 1,700 model year 2019 Forest River Flagstaff and Rockwood travel trailers. The brake mounting flanges on the torsion axles may be incorrectly oriented, which can result in premature brake failure.

Premature brake failure can increase the risk of a crash.

Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will replace the axles or hubs, free of charge. The recall began on October 12. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-2640 or Dexter customer service at 1-574-295-7888.