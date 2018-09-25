Types of RVs

An RV is a Rig. That's "insider talk." So talk about rigs right here!
This category contains 1 topic and 2 replies, and was last updated by miles 1 month ago.
-
- Forum
- Topics
- Freshness
-
-
Class A Motorhomes
A Class A is constructed on a specially designed motor vehicle chassis. Class A's are the "Big Boys" of the motorized RVs, and are the most favored motorhome of full-timers.
- 0
- No Topics
- Class A Motorhomes
-
-
Class B Motorhomes
A class B motorhome is a compact unit that looks much like a regular van.
- 0
- No Topics
- Class B Motorhomes
-
-
Class C Motorhomes
A Class C motorhome is built on an automotive-manufactured van frame with an attached cab. It's easy to identify: In most cases, a full- or queen-size bed is over the cab.
- 0
- No Topics
- Class C Motorhomes
-
- Conversion buses
- 0
- No Topics
-
-
Fifth Wheel Trailers
The neck of the fifth wheel fits in a hitch in the bed of a truck and this RV is for those who want to leave their home on site and use their truck.
- 1
- 2 weeks ago
- Fifth Wheel Trailers
-
- Other
- 0
- No Topics
-
- Travel Trailers
- 0
- No Topics
-
- Toy Haulers
- 0
- No Topics
-
- Truck Campers
- 0
- No Topics
-
- Towed Vehicles (Toads or Dinghies)
- 0
- No Topics
-
- Trucks and other Tow Vehicles
- 0
- No Topics