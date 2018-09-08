RV Travel Newsletter › Members’ Discussions › Introduce Yourself › "So you want a profile" › Reply To: "So you want a profile"
Herb Richards
Hi,
I am also from Illinois. Born in Jacksonville, Il and raised in East Alton, IL. Enlisted in USAF in 1958. Served 20 years and 15 days. Spent 17 years on flying status. Retired as C-141A Flight Engineer with 7,142 hours logged on that aircraft. Retired at Travis AFB, CA. Remained in local area and worked for Anheuser-Busch, Inc. in Fairfield, CA for 20 years. Produced drought beer in kegs. Retired second time and moved to Winter Garden, Fl. Been living in Florida since 1999.