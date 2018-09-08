We also waited until we were both retired; I from GCSU and Lois from Uncle Remus Library System. I had been looking at RVs for years and even visited a GoodSam rally at the fair grounds in Perry. The result was the purchase of a ’05 National Dolphin in 20011. We’ve been using it about 3 months a year going to the NE (Vermont) and Gulf Coast. I recently started what I term “Go See’em While They Are Still Alive” tours.

Our home is just west of Covington.