You are here

Reply To: Long term RVers

RV Travel Newsletter Members’ Discussions Introduce Yourself Long term RVers Reply To: Long term RVers

September 8, 2018 at 7:42 am #79341

Steve Boggs
Participant

Began RVing in 2007 as a way to “get out of Dodge” on weekends.  Joined a membership park about 3 miles from where we lived.  Membership included two weeks in, one week out, repeat (for no additional charge).  Summers found us using the park all summer long (May thru Sept).  We thought… Why not do the same thing longer?

 

We started full timing on a 5 year plan in 2012, then get a S&B and settle down.  We are in year 7 of of the 5 year plan and have plans on full timing for another 2-3 years — assuming the bodies hold out.

Terms and Conditions