Began RVing in 2007 as a way to “get out of Dodge” on weekends. Joined a membership park about 3 miles from where we lived. Membership included two weeks in, one week out, repeat (for no additional charge). Summers found us using the park all summer long (May thru Sept). We thought… Why not do the same thing longer?

We started full timing on a 5 year plan in 2012, then get a S&B and settle down. We are in year 7 of of the 5 year plan and have plans on full timing for another 2-3 years — assuming the bodies hold out.