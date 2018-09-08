RV Travel Newsletter › Forum rules & Information › Suggest other Forum Categories › Topic Suggestions › Reply To: Topic Suggestions
You have the topic Traveling Canada. What about traveling south of the border? Seems to me that quite a few people are coming from the south and maybe, maybe not would like to go back for a visit. There are also caravan clubs and trips that tour south of the border. Anyone have any experience with them? Might be a good travel destination during the winter months…