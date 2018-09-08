You are here

September 8, 2018 at 12:24 pm #79379

pedally
Participant

You have the topic Traveling Canada.  What about traveling south of the border?  Seems to me that quite a few people are coming from the south and maybe, maybe not would like to go back for a visit.  There are also caravan clubs and trips that tour south of the border.  Anyone have any experience with them?  Might be a good travel destination during the winter months…

