Ready to travel, almost! › Reply To: Ready to travel, almost!
September 8, 2018 at 1:09 pm #79385
Douglas Craw
Participant
Sorry for your loss. There are a few groups in the RV community that cater to singles. The Escapees RV club has a group called “Solos” and there is another group called “LOWS” – – Loners on Wheels. Look them up and they will be happy to assist you in following your dream. BTW: a small Class C makes sense for you, unless you already own a truck that can pull a travel trailer.