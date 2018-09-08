You are here

September 8, 2018 at 1:09 pm #79385

Douglas Craw
Participant

Sorry for your loss.  There are a few groups in the RV community that cater to singles.  The Escapees RV club has a group called “Solos” and there is another group called “LOWS” – – Loners on Wheels.  Look them up and they will be happy to assist you in following your dream.  BTW: a small Class C makes sense for you, unless you already own a truck that can pull a travel trailer.

