RV Travel Newsletter › Members’ Discussions › Introduce Yourself › Northern Neighbor › Reply To: Northern Neighbor
September 8, 2018 at 2:10 pm #79388
Glenn Clegg
Participant
Born and raised in Calgary Alberta and been camping ever since. Retired in 2013 and traveled across Canada from coast to coast for a bit more than 4 months. Two years later we went to Yellowknife and Inuvik, both in NWT then Alaska and back home. Gone for 3 months. Both trips done in a 33 foot TT. Downsized after those trips to a 38 foot TT. LOL