September 8, 2018 at 3:53 pm #79397
miles
Participant
Hello George, I have the Anderson pyramid base which is secured to rails in the bed of my truck. On the king pin is a coupler with a ball-funnel that drops onto the ball of the pyramid base when hooking up. My problem is when unhooking the ball pops out of the coupler when on uneven ground. I have put scissor squeezes between the tires and chalks under the tires to help in preventing movement when disconnecting. I am still experiences movement and not a smooth disconnect from the ball. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Miles