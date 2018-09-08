Have had several cw hoses. Trouble I’ve had is when the fittings go, the hose is a gonner. Trying to replace end fittings has lead to having the hose blast off the fitting under pressure–very costly when you factor in paying for several hundred gallons of water as we were away for a few hours at the time.

The 25 foot no kinkkink hose works fairly well, but the longer hoses kink something awful.