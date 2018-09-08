RV Travel Newsletter › Members’ Discussions › Overcrowded RV parks › Not Sure What Can Be Done › Reply To: Not Sure What Can Be Done
September 8, 2018 at 7:09 pm #79423
LeeB
Chuck
We are in Central California and next week we will be traveling back east. I already got a EZ-Pass from Ohio and when I was talking to them the operator told me about overnighting on the Ohio turnpike. I looked it up and it looks very a interesting concept, with the kiosk meaning there are no humans to deal with just pay $20 and put your ticket on the dash. Maybe RV Parks could learn from their example.
