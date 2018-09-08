Hi there –

I went to Va Tech and daughter played 4 years of soccer at Lynchburg College (NCAA Champs in 2015!), so I have a little knowledge of the state, although none as an RVer.

I-81 is quite scenic especially in the southern half of the state. Lots of great hiking along Skyline Drive and Blue Ridge Pkwy, and in Shenandoah National Park. Foliage in Oct should be beautiful, too.

Be sure to hike and gape at Great Falls National Park along the VA/MD line just west of DC. Spectacular!

Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive may not support large rigs, so be sure to confirm that roads in the parks can handle your rig.

Ken