You are here

Reply To: Not Sure What Can Be Done

RV Travel Newsletter Members’ Discussions Overcrowded RV parks Not Sure What Can Be Done Reply To: Not Sure What Can Be Done

September 9, 2018 at 2:56 pm #79460

Magic
Participant

We all want a camping spot, but how can you expect a campground owner to turn away a potential paying customer in hopes that some RVer will come along and take that spot.  They only have a limited amount of space and spots.  I suspect that the “permanent” clients are who are paying his bills.  Many convenient campgrounds have maybe 4 pull through spots for us weary travelers who only want a spot with electric to overnight.

We very seldom call ahead for reservations because we rarely know where we will be come nightfall.  We have been traveling/camping since 1966 and never failed to find a spot to overnight.

 

Terms and Conditions