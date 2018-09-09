We all want a camping spot, but how can you expect a campground owner to turn away a potential paying customer in hopes that some RVer will come along and take that spot. They only have a limited amount of space and spots. I suspect that the “permanent” clients are who are paying his bills. Many convenient campgrounds have maybe 4 pull through spots for us weary travelers who only want a spot with electric to overnight.

We very seldom call ahead for reservations because we rarely know where we will be come nightfall. We have been traveling/camping since 1966 and never failed to find a spot to overnight.