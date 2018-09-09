You are here

September 9, 2018

Magic
Participant

We have never had a bad experience with KOA, but just remember that they are mostly “family” oriented meaning children.  That is not a bad thing, actually good, but we tend to let KOA be our last resort. (pun unintended)  We do not need to be entertained so neither a game room, swimming pool, nor playground is necessary for us.

