RV Travel Newsletter › Members’ Discussions › Overcrowded RV parks › Recent KOA stays › Reply To: Recent KOA stays
September 9, 2018 at 3:09 pm #79462
Magic
Participant
We have never had a bad experience with KOA, but just remember that they are mostly “family” oriented meaning children. That is not a bad thing, actually good, but we tend to let KOA be our last resort. (pun unintended) We do not need to be entertained so neither a game room, swimming pool, nor playground is necessary for us.
- This reply was modified 2 hours, 9 minutes ago by Magic. Reason: reword