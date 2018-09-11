We use Co-Pilot on an Android tablet. For $9.99 via the Google Play Store, it’s a very inexpensive GPS tool. The best part is the fact that the maps are stored in the device thereby negating the need for an Internet connection. There are some quirks that we don’t particularly like; however, for the price it’s is hard to beat. We have used it for several years and have yet to find ourselves unexpectedly off the beat track. There is a version for Apple devices as well.

Good Luck with your research.