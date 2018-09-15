RV Travel Newsletter › Members’ Discussions › RV Horror Stories › The care and feeding of a Cummins engine › Reply To: The care and feeding of a Cummins engine
September 15, 2018 at 7:35 am #80180
Charlene Dixon
Participant
Sorry you had to learn the hard way. That problem is for any pusher with a rear radiator. The road grime collects on the radiator and must be cleaned once in a while. The ISB motor is the small Cummins motor also used in the Dodge Ram pickups although it has pumped up horsepower.