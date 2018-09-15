BTW, I assume that you know about New Bern, NC. If not, it is a gem and the local area is hard to beat for beauty. Unfortunately, they got hammered with flooding from this storm. So, when they get everything cleared up and get back to business, approaching the city from 17 is a gorgeous arrival vista. We almost bought a home there years ago and while not regretting where we did buy, New Bern remains one two favorite NC destinations. Blowing Rock, in the mountains, is the other. If you have not experienced them, they are absolutely “must see and experience” venues. You will not regret them. Good luck!