I realise the above post was dealing with a 2AM accident, but I’ll go in a slightly different direction (don’t I always?)… In addition to making sure any “normal” doors are fully operational, periodically check your emergency exits:

1) Are fully operational – the panels are not jammed, and the latches lubricated enough to pop easily if needed. You won’t be operating them in your own ideal condition, so don’t impede yourself mechanically.

2) You know how to operate each of them – I have three escape windows, and they all operate differently.

3) You can actually athletically use them? My rear bunk exit drops you out the window some 8-9 feet off the ground. Even feet first and taking my time, I wouldn’t want to practice that escape often!

4) Now think about OTHER possible exits. I figure a fire is most likely in the “midship,” which in my case cuts off 3 of 4 exits from the bedroom (the most likely place for me to need to escape from). But, I’ve also found that the storage under my bed is separated from the outside storage bay by a really flimsy luan panel. If “motivated,” it would be easy to kick out that panel and the outside access as an exit, almost as fast as opening the bedroom emergency exit. Compared to the “proper” exit which drops reluctant kids and wife still more than 7′ off the ground, the 2-foot-up storage bay may actually be the safer route out.