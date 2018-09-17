You are here

Reply To: If you're in San Diego – Ask me

RV Travel Newsletter Members’ Discussions General Discussion If you're in San Diego – Ask me Reply To: If you're in San Diego – Ask me

September 17, 2018 at 4:00 pm #80434

Dennis Rogers
Participant

Tara, it depends on how handy you are.  If you want to spend time each year putting coats of conditioners on and you you’re buff (takes a lot of elbow power), then you might not want to spend the money.  But in general, yes.

As for the mouse shield, anything that will deter those pests is good.

Are you in San Diego, and do you want to contact me?

Terms and Conditions