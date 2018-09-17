RV Travel Newsletter › Members’ Discussions › General Discussion › If you're in San Diego – Ask me › Reply To: If you're in San Diego – Ask me
September 17, 2018 at 4:00 pm #80434
Dennis Rogers
Participant
Tara, it depends on how handy you are. If you want to spend time each year putting coats of conditioners on and you you’re buff (takes a lot of elbow power), then you might not want to spend the money. But in general, yes.
As for the mouse shield, anything that will deter those pests is good.
Are you in San Diego, and do you want to contact me?