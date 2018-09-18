We have a Garmin 760LMT and are very happy with it. That being said, we did have a trip where it tried to put us on a road which was not fit for a motorhome. Thankfully a local came by. He said his pick-up truck wouldn’t even fit on the road the GPS was sending us and gave us directions to get back to a major road. Yes, I did contact Garmin and notified them of the problem. Lessons learned!! Don’t trust your GPS as your only source to get you there!! We use the GPS as a guide, then check the maps (old school) and follow the directions given on the campgrounds website.