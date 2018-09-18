Rcmd do not buy any GPS without taking the opportunity to program a trip and see if it meets your needs. I recently bought a Magellan with a nice large screen but it didn’t provide a summary of the programmed route – only gave the immediate next command. I was able to return it but had to reimburse the “free shipping” plus a 20% restocking fee. Best Buy usually has some demo models set up that you can try.

I have two TomTom XL’s – one permanently mounted in the RV and the other rides along loose as a backup and for use in the car. They only have 4” screens but are most satisfactory for my programming needs and cost less than $100 each. You need the ability to look at a route and tell it, “No, I will not be driving through Kansas City during rush hour. Take me through ______ instead.”