September 18, 2018 at 10:22 am #80482

Glenn Shindler
Participant

Rcmd do not buy any GPS without taking the opportunity to program a trip and see if it meets your needs.  I recently bought a Magellan with a nice large screen but it didn’t provide a summary of the programmed route – only gave the immediate next command.  I was able to return it but had to reimburse the “free shipping” plus a 20% restocking fee.  Best Buy usually has some demo models set up that you can try.

 

I have two TomTom XL’s – one permanently mounted in the RV and the other rides along loose as a backup and for use in the car.  They only have 4” screens but are most satisfactory for my programming needs and cost less than $100 each.  You need the ability to look at a route and tell it, “No, I will not be driving through Kansas City during rush hour.  Take me through ______ instead.”

