In my experience any brand of GPS device you find will probably work fine. I have a stand alone Garmin Nuvi 1390 that has been updated regularly, a TomTom based GPS built into my SUV and a Rand Mcnally RV GPS built in to my RV. All of them have gotten me into trouble at one time or the other. None are perfect. I am partial to the Garmin, probably because I have had it the longest, but could live with any of them. I would go for one that will give you up to the minute traffic conditions with re-routing if necessary and lifetime map updating. My Garmin does that but not sure of the other two. Supplement the GPS device with your phone and WAZE and you will be fine.