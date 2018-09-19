Forum Index › Technical Forums › General RV electricity › 30 to 50 Amp Adapter? › Reply To: 30 to 50 Amp Adapter?
September 18, 2018 at 11:03 pm
Gary Pellecchia
Participant
Shouldn’t be a problem so long as you’re not expecting to get 50A out of it. Basically the adapter is going to double the one 120V lug from the 30A service. If you try to pull more than 30A combined through the two lugs (like running both air conditioners at once) then you will probably trip a circuit breaker at the service hookup.