I use the Teknor Apex 4002-25 Zero-G Hose – 25′ x 5/8″. It folds up small. When water stands in it for a day, there’s a slight plastic taste.

When I bought it, I put a cap on one end, filled it and let it rest for a couple of days, emptied it and repeated. I think the plastic taste was reduced. I haven’t noticed the plastic taste when using it in the RV.

At the time I bought mine, they didn’t make anything shorter than 25′. I bought a second hose and cut off 10′ and added hose connectors to the new ends. That harder to do than with a regular hose but it has held for a year.