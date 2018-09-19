You are here

Reply To: New water hoses

Forum Index Technical Forums Fresh water systems New water hoses Reply To: New water hoses

September 19, 2018 at 7:33 am #80617

Irv Kanode
Participant

I use the Teknor Apex 4002-25 Zero-G Hose – 25′ x 5/8″.  It folds up small.  When water stands in it for a day, there’s a slight plastic taste.

When I bought it, I put a cap on one end, filled it and let it rest for a couple of days, emptied it and repeated.  I think the plastic taste was reduced.  I haven’t noticed the plastic taste when using it in the RV.

At the time I bought mine, they didn’t make anything shorter than 25′.  I bought a second hose and cut off 10′ and added hose connectors to the new ends.  That harder to do than with a regular hose but it has held for a year.

Terms and Conditions