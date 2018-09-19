I carry 2×50′, 3×25′, 3×10′ and a monster 150′ (no idea who made that one…). It’s easy to think I’m crazy, but when you don’t need to break camp and tow to fill up at a spigot several hundred feet away, envious folks ask to borrow all the time.

One problem I have noted, however is that the hose ends on some hoses are too similar looking, and joined to another hose or looped for storage, it’s actually hard to tell which end to unscrew. After a fellow tore the female connector off one of my hoses, I now label length and direction on each hose end…