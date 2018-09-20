Gosh, I was waiting for my name to be said 3 times like Beetlejuice…

A 30-amp to 50-amp adapter or even a 15-amp to 50-amp adapter is OK as long as you realize the wattage limitations. There’s a big step down in power since a 50-amp service is actually 100-amps at 120 volts. So instead of 12,000 Watts from a 50-amp outlet, you only get 3,600 Watts from a 30-amp or 2,400 Watts from a 20-amp outlet with a 15-amp adapter. The only real danger would be using a cheap orange extension cord on the 15-amp adapter since your 20-amp current draw could far exceed the 13-amp capacity of many cheap cords. And that could cause a fire. Y-adapters are something else entirely which need their own thread.