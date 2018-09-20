I believe Gary here is correct… Except that you also need to understand that “50 amp” RV cords have TWO 50@120V leads versus a single 30A@120 for 30 amp service… Which means the difference of 12,000 Watts vs 3,600 Watts. This could be extremely challenging for high-wattage RVs to avoid popping breakers. While very rare(?), if you have any actual 240V appliances installed in the RVs, the two hots tied together will produce zero voltage and that appliance would not work at all.