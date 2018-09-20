I am a RV tech. And owner of T&A RV,

When plugging in your 50 amp trailer or moter home into a 30 amp using a adapter you nead to act like a 30 amp rv , that means only 1 ac, water heater on lp, and no extra appliances, if using the microwave you have to turn off the ac 1st, now the why? When it is 100 degrees on the roof the ac draws about 20 amps, Ouch!, a electric water heater draws 12 amps, a microwave draws 12 to 15 amps, A rv refer draws 7 to 9 amps, a rv with no appliances turned on draws 7 to 14 amps, time to do the math, using a 15 amp adapter should never be used except to keep the battery charged, and never use a extension cord with a 15 amp adapter, remember your RV maybe your home but it is not a house with 200 amp at 240 v. Service , and please check your voltage, the lower the voltage, the higher the amperage draw, Thanks, Thom