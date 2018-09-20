The 30A to 50A adapter is fine to use as long as you don’t try to draw more than 30 Amps total between both hot legs of the RV’s 50A distribution system. If you do draw near 30Amps total, there may be some heating, especially if the pedestal contacts (or the adapter pins) are worn or pitted. Obviously, if you draw more than 30A, even briefly, you will trip the pedestal breakers.

FYI, I suppose I am an electrical guru … licensed electrician and I retired after 37 years as the Lead Distribution Electrical Engineer for the local power company. Swampy