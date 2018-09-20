What I suspect from what you are describing is that with the coffee pot plugged in, it will draw the full 1200~1500W every time the warmer comes on to keep the decanter warm and while this is happening the Inverter gets hot and trips offline due to thermal overload until it can cool off. I suspect that if you un plug the coffee pot and whatever else you have plugged in and on, you can probably watch the TV without interruption. At least until your battery gets low. ….. Swampy